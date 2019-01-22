Royal Family ‘Covered Up’ This About Meghan Markle’s Career, Claims ‘Express’

The royal family has allegedly “covered up” this important part of Meghan Markle’s career when her National Theatre patronage was announced, alleges Express.

The podcast “On Heir,” which is hosted by royal experts Omid Scobie and Emily Andrews, delved into the details of the Duchess of Sussex’s newly-announced royal patronages and they remarked during a recent episode that Markle’s acting career was “covered up” by the clan when Markle was given her patronage of the National Theatre.

This honor was a big deal because the theater was the queen’s former patronage, but the family neglected to mention Markle’s past as an actress when announcing the honor.

Scobie said per Express, “it’s great to see Meghan reconnecting with that show business past of hers.”

“I thought it was quite interesting that the Palace didn’t mention Suits in the announcement, they just said that she had a background in theater,” claimed the expert.

In fact, Markle’s show business past has been glossed over since her wedding to Prince Harry in May of 2018, despite the fact that she was a working actress on Suits when she met the Duke of Sussex.

The final episode featuring the duchess’s character aired on April 25, 2018, less than a month before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, reported Express.

The royal family’s official website did touch on Markle’s Hollywood past in her biography.

“After university Her Royal Highness worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes. Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her.”

Scobie noted on the podcast that he is hopeful the Duchess of Sussex will get involved in theater productions in the near future.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if she gets involved with a charity production,” he alleged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s last public engagement together was at the Cirque du Soleil production Totem, a benefit for Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale, which supports children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

The couple had also partnered with hit musical Hamilton for a benefit performance, where the prince sang a tune on stage, honoring King George III, for the London cast and its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in August of 2018 titled “You’ll Be Back.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child together in the spring of this year. The couple will celebrate their first anniversary as man and wife in May.