Chris Brown Arrested For Rape In Paris After Woman Claims He Attacked Her In Hotel Room

R&B singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris, France, after a 24-year-old women accused him of raping her in a hotel room in the city.

Brown was arrested on Monday and was still held in custody in the city while French police investigated the allegations, according to the French magazine Closer.

The attack is alleged to have happened on the evening of January 15 at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the city. The woman claims that she met Chris Brown at the Le Crystal nightclub, which is located close to the Champs Elysee in the center of the city.

After the nightclub closed, she claims to have returned to Brown’s hotel room at his invitation together with several other women and also three men, including Brown.

She alleges that later in the evening she found herself alone with Chris Brown and he attacked her. She has also accused Brown’s security guard and a friend of abusing her. Both men are also thought to have been arrested.

A source close to the French police told the Daily Mail, “[Brown] is accused of a rape and is being held at the judicial police offices in the 1st arrondissement (a district of Paris). He was arrested with two others on Monday, and interviews and other enquiries are ongoing. The offense is said to have taken place on the night of January 15 this year.”

David McNew / Getty Images

Prosecutors in Paris now have the option of opening a full criminal investigation into the allegations or releasing Brown and the other two men.

Brown’s record label, Sony Music, has not commented on his arrest at the time of writing.

It is not the first time Chris Brown has been accused of attacking women. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in the U.S. He served probation for that offense until 2015. However, since that incident, he had appeared to have changed his ways.

Brown had been seen out and about in Paris a number of times in recent days. He is thought to have been in the city to attend Paris Fashion Week.

The Le Crystal nightclub is better known among English-speaking patrons as the Crystal Lounge. It bills itself as offering a VIP clubbing experience in the heart of downtown Paris and is a regular haunt for celebrities and other prominent public figures from the United States, the UK, and other English-speaking countries.