‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Slams Her Child’s Father For Not Being An ‘Active Father Figure’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Briana DeJesus celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with a party. Fans also watched the drama unfold between Briana and the father of her daughter who has not played an active role in his child’s life.

Before the latest episode aired on MTV, Briana took to Twitter to slam the father of her youngest daughter, Stella.

According to InTouch Weekly, Briana wrote, “[t]his is exactly what I didn’t want for Stella. I wanted Stella to have an active father figure in her life and I knew I was going to get the complete opposite. And then I’ll be the sh***y parent if I decided to cut all ties. Smh.”

In 2017, Briana was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as a fifth cast member. At the time, she was pregnant with her youngest daughter and had briefly considered adoption. However, the baby’s father Luis wouldn’t consider it.

On Monday morning, she was asked by a fan on Twitter if she regretted not going through with the adoption and she replied, “Stella is a joy and I love her tremendously. Do I regret not going forward with adoption? No! But it does p*** me off that he shut down adoption and said he would be there.”

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Briana reached out to Stella’s father and invited him to their daughter’s birthday party. The only problem was he had moved to New York City and Briana lives in Orlando. While he expressed interest in wanting to be there, he said he was unable to afford a plane ticket. Briana offers to buy him a plane ticket but asks that he help set up for his daughter’s party and doesn’t DJ. However, he doesn’t come through for Briana and does DJ the night before the party and doesn’t help set up for it. He did, however, attend the birthday party.

While the episode aired, Briana was on Twitter answering questions. She revealed that Luis has since moved back to Orlando. Has he started to be a part of his daughter’s life now that he is living close again?

Briana revealed, “[h]e hardly ever checks up on her and I pay for her daycare now. He stopped making payments months ago.”

Fans first met Briana when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant and was then pregnant with her oldest daughter. She later appeared on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 before being added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. New episodes of the show air Monday nights on MTV.