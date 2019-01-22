Paris Hilton Flaunts Incredible Bikini Body While Posing On A Yacht In Mexico

Paris Hilton is currently living her best life in Mexico, or at least according to her Instagram page!

The 37-year-old took to social media to share an envy-inducing video of herself posing on a luxurious boat in Mexico on Monday where she flaunted her insane bikini body in a skimpy turquoise two-piece. She completed her beach look with a colorful sarong and some cool sunglasses. She smiled broadly as she felt the ocean breeze and let her leopard-print scarf flow in the air while the boat kept cruising. Paris put her modeling skills into action by striking several different poses in the clip, but she mainly looked positively joyful just for being able to enjoy that special moment with her friends as she sang the words “living and loving life.”

The socialite was joined by several close friends, including Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. In the video, Ansel is heard saying, “the scarf is so f****** epic” and “that’s so cool” while Paris posed with her flowy scarf as her long blonde locks were also blowing in the wind. At one point, he even asked her to remain in a specific pose so that he could take a snap of that moment. According to the Daily Mail, they were also joined by Crystal Lourd, Cade Hudson, and Instagram star Claudia Oshry Soffer (also known as GirlWithNoJob).

The hotel heiress has been slowly getting back on her joyful mood ever since she split up with fiance Chris Zylka back in November 2018, to whom she was engaged for 10 months before they called it quits. Since then, she has said that she is now looking to focus on herself and her career.

“I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision… but I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work,” she told The Talk.

Paris has just recently returned from a busy few days in Italy where she attended different fashion shows, so it’s no surprise that she decided to take some time off with her friends. She also made headlines for her appearance in the Netflix documentary American Meme, where she opens up about her experience as a famous person and the loneliness that’s attached to that social status.

“There’s a reason that I am who I am. I already do have a legacy, but once you start that, you just can’t stop,” she stated in the film.