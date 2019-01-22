‘The Bachelor’ Sends Home Four Women After Tension-Filled Episode

Colton Underwood sent home four women on the third installment of ABC’s The Bachelor after a tension-filled episode where drama and backbiting were is in full swing, and the camaraderie between the women dissipated as they all attempted to leave their mark on Underwood’s heart.

Demi, Tracy, Caelynn, and Hannah were at the center of conflict this week.

Katie, Heather, Hannah B., Courtney, Kirpa, Tracy, Demi, and Caelynn had a crash course in pirate combat during the episode, and it was Caelynn who was crowned the winner and got to “save” a swashbuckling “Captain Colton” in front of a live audience.

It was her big win that didn’t sit well with her former Miss USA roommate, Hannah B., but more on their conflict later.

Tracy and Demi continued to clash after Tracy, 31, told the rest of the women that her ideas about only dating a “certain type of man” changed as she’s gotten older. Eight-years-younger Demi took this as an opportunity to talk trash about how Tracy is one of the of the few remaining contestants who are older than Colton, revealed USA Today.

Elyse and Colton boarded a helicopter and headed for a San Diego amusement park that was coincidentally filled with kids, playing on Underwood’s goal of having a future and family with his season pick. The two had a joy-filled afternoon with the kids and Elyse received a rose.

.@colton's journey for love continues, already looking forward to next week on #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/dGGnmwwQP3 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 22, 2019

Tayshia, Nina, Catherine, Sydney, Onyeka, Cassie, Nicole, and Caitlin were the next group called on a date at the gym.

Actor Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca revealed the next competition, “Bachelor’s Strongest Woman,” a romance-themed obstacle course. Sydney, Catherine, and Onyeka made it to the top three, but it was Onyeka who ultimately took home the trophy.

But will she capture the group date rose? ???? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Lq1yQJSdOZ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 22, 2019

During the episode, Colton made his intentions with Cassie clear by stating, “[w]hen I’m around Cassie, I get butterflies in my stomach.”

Hannah B. and Caelynn came to blows over their unfinished Miss USA drama during some one-on-one time with The Bachelor. Caelynn told Colton that Hannah B. became manipulative and mean after Caelynn won first runner-up at Miss USA and a frustrated Colton stepped away to complain to a producer after the threesome’s encounter.

Hannah G. received the first rose and Caitlin, Nina, Catherine, and Bri were sent home.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.