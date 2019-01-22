Bebe Rexha Gets Support From Tyra Banks, Leona Lewis After Dress Designers Say Her Size 8 Body Is ‘Too Big’

The Grammy-nominated singer gets support from celebrities after she puts designers who won't dress her on blast.

Bebe Rexha has had it with designers who refuse to dress her body because it’s “too big.” The 29-year-old pop star, who’s nominated for best new artist at the 61st Grammy Awards next month, recently revealed to fans that she is having a hard time getting a custom dress for the awards show because all of the designers her team has reached out to say her curvy size 8 body is too big.

“So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big,” Rexha said: “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f—king dresses. ”

Bebe Rexha, who has long declared herself “size 8 and proud” and has challenged designers to “work with me and my big fat a–,” was outfitted by designer Christian Siriano for both the Video Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards last year, Page Six notes. And now it seems some fans, including celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, are hoping Siriano will save the day once again.

We need Christian Siriano to swoop in and fix this!! https://t.co/Rg7uGkFdgp #BebeRexha — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 22, 2019

After Bebe Rexha posted about her fashion dilemma, several celebrity fans reached out to praise her for coming forward. Singer Leona Lewis wrote that she loves Bebe Rexha for speaking out, noting that even a size 4 is considered “too big for most designers.”

“I LOVE U for this @BebeRexha” Lewis tweeted. “Even a size 4/6 is too big for most ‘designers.’ It’s’s bloody outrageous & damaging to women’s body image! F them #LOVEYOURBODY.”

Supermodel Tyra Banks also reacted, telling Rexha that she is “special” and that the designers who don’t want to dress her are “dumb.”

“The day I met you in Toronto, I knew U were extra special,” the longtime America’s Next Top Model host wrote to Rexha. “Your impromptu posing lesson backstage was MAJOR. You stuck that leg & hip out & Tooched & Smized at the same time. Those designers that don’t wanna dress U are DUMB. U my dear @BebeRexha are pure genius…H2T – head to toe!”

And RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon told Bebe Rexha to “learn from a drag queen” and reach out to the hundreds of unknown designers who will gladly make her a custom dress.

“Learn from a drag queen, gurrl,” Luzon tweeted. “There are hundreds of unknown designers who can custom design you a dress fit specifically to your body. You don’t have to buy into designer labels just because you wanna feel rich when you could be supporting up and coming designers.”

This is not the first time Bebe Rexha has posted to Instagram with a rant about fashion designers. Last year, the “I’m a Mess” singer showed off her size 8 body in a sassy dressing room pose as she called out the fashion world for not dressing her and her killer curves. The singer reiterated that she has no plans to become a “skinny pop star” and challenged designers to “work with me and my big fat a**.”

At the time, Rexha received support from fellow music stars Ne-Yo and Meghan Trainor, per The Blast. Ne-Yo told Rexha to “live in” her “thickness,” and assured her, “NOBODY is complaining” about her body.

You can see Bebe Rexha posing in last year’s Grammy Awards dress below.