‘One Piece’ Episode 869, 870 Spoilers: Luffy Unleashes New Gear Fourth Form, Snake-Man!

Will Luffy finally beat Katakuri in his new Gear Fourth form?

One Piece Episode 869, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, started with the continuation of the battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri. The undefeated commander showed more respect to Luffy after learning that he continued fighting him despite being hit by “Numbing Needles” by his little sister, Charlotte Flampe.

Before they resumed the fight, Katakuri stabbed himself in the stomach. Katakuri and Luffy unleashed a powerful Conqueror’s Haki to knock out Flampe and her subordinates. Despite injuring himself, Katakuri was still able to overpower Luffy. He succeeded to land critical blows, including some of his special attacks.

However, it is very noticeable that Luffy is starting to show a massive improvement in his Observation Haki. One Piece Episode 869, once again, featured a flashback of Luffy’s training with Silvers Rayleigh at Rusukaina Island. The training was focused on mastering his Observation Haki. Rayleigh told Luffy that he can’t eat any food unless he succeeded to dodge 100 consecutive attacks.

Rayleigh warned Luffy that he needed to master his Observation Haki because he could face enemies who could slightly predict the future. Luffy unexpectedly followed Rayleigh’s orders and refused to eat the foods given to him by his friends. One Piece Episode 869 showed how Luffy became friends with some of the wild animals in the Rusukaina Island. The wild animals helped Luffy in his training by attacking him from all directions.

Luffy showed Rayleigh the fruit of his hard work and succeeded to dodge 100 consecutive attacks. Rayleigh revealed that in the last attack, he tried to hide his presence. Luffy admitted that he can’t really sense his presence but only his emotion. One Piece Episode 869 revealed Luffy’s rare Observation Haki. When Rayleigh heard Luffy’s explanation, he said that it’s the first time he has seen someone that could read an opponent’s attack based on his emotion.

Luffy’s ability to predict his opponents’ attacks using emotions proved to be very useful in his ongoing battle against Katakuri. As of now, it will only be a matter of time before One Piece fans know the conclusion of the epic battle in the Mirror World. In the preview for One Piece Episode 870, Luffy will transform into Gear 4th but this time, he will be using another form, Snake-Man. Luffy’s new transformation is expected to be powerful enough to put a stain on Katakuri’s undefeated record.

However, even if Luffy succeeds to take down the strongest commander in the Whole Cake Island, he will still be facing another huge problem outside of the Mirror World. Most of Big Mom’s sons and daughters are waiting in the Cacao Island where Luffy and other members of the Strawhat Pirates are set to meet.