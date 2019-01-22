Alexis Ren Goes Braless In Revealing Red Silk Dress

For those of you who thought that Alexis Ren only had a closet of lingerie and bikinis, think again. The brunet recently posted a photo where she sizzles in a little red dress.

Ren donned a revealing silk red dress that showed off her tiny, yet voluptuous frame. The Maxim model shared a multi-photo post on Instagram in the sexy number that has her fans begging her for more. The dress has thin spaghetti straps that accentuate her small, delicate stature and the cowl neckline skims her cleavage tastefully. Of course, the hemline of the dress is dangerously short and reveals the Instagram model’s defined thighs.

Ren accessorized her look with big gold hoop earrings and a ring on her middle finger. She chose a natural makeup palette, drawing emphasis to her dark brown eyes, striking cheekbones and rose-stained lips. She wore her brown hair in a tangle of loose waves. With a side-path, her tresses tumbled in disarray down her one shoulder. Ren stunned with her natural beauty.

The first photo shows a side profile of the 2018 Sports Illustrated rookie winner. She stares directly into the camera and pouts. In the background, tall palm trees line a sun-drenched street.

The second photo depicts Ren sitting on the hood of a VW Beetle with her hands splayed behind her. Ren’s silky red dress is set off against the blue vintage car. The photo shows the social media star’s true potential as a model who knows how to work a camera.

The bikini model captioned the photos and talked about realizing your own potential, and the message seemed to resonate with most of her fans. Ren has a massive following on her social media accounts. Her Instagram profile has 13.1 million followers, while 1.6 million people follow her on Twitter. The photos were an instant success and garnered more than 540,000 likes and close to 1,800 comments within 16 hours of her posting. It appears as if her fans love seeing her with and without clothes.

“Keep that Ray of sunshine and positivity going. You inspire millions. Much love.” “You’re seriously goals. Inside and out!” “I love this! and Alexis, don’t listen to haters! Just let haters be haters! We all love you girl.”

Inquisitr shared that Alexis Ren has recently returned from a vacation in Mexico, and has recently moved into a new apartment. Things seem to be looking up for the rising social media star as she starts a new year.