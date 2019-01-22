Heidi Klum Lifts Her Dress Up In Flirty New Instagram Post

Heidi Klum celebrated the airing of a new episode of America’s Got Talent with a sexy new Instagram video, which saw her combine her catwalking skills with her famous playfulness.

The German-born supermodel shared a few photos and clips in anticipation of the new episode of AGT: The Champions, a spin-off of America’s Got Talent that features winners, finalists, and other contestants from previous seasons, as well as acts from the Got Talent franchise in other countries. But it was Klum’s sexy boomerang video that took social media by storm, as it showed her putting her model skills to work while walking down the carpet with the show’s big banner behind her. To add some extra flirtatious moves, she decided to lift up her dress, showing some major skin and flaunting her long, toned pins.

The 45-year-old donned a long-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline that revealed her ample cleavage, which she showed off in a series of photos that she posted on Instagram. The blonde beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly wavy style with a mid-part, and she smiled broadly as she sat next to her fellow judges, Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel.

But despite the four of them sharing a good chemistry, it’s been reported that AGT is ready for a major overhaul, and that TV bosses are “planning to replace all of the judges” except for Cowell, according to the Daily Mail. It appears that producers want to bring “fresh blood” to the show, which would see Klum leaving her beloved judge seat.

“The word on the street is they are replacing all AGT judges except Simon. It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it’s everyone. Tyra [Banks] is gone,” a source said.

“There hasn’t been much buzz about who’s replacing them… Simon’s ready for new judges,” the insider added.

Cowell, 59, revealed that he got the inspiration for Britain’s Got Talent from watching a rival music show. The franchise has since become one of TV’s most successful talent shows, and it has been exported to several countries around the world.

Klum has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since season 8 through to season 13, as well as the Champions season. The mother-of-four is now engaged to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, and is involved in other TV projects, such as Project Runway and Germany’s Next Topmodel, which borrows from the original Tyra Banks show America’s Next Top Model.