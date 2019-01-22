Lauren Alaina & Alex Hopkins Break Off Their Engagement After Six Years Together

Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins have broken off their six-month engagement and are no longer together. The former couple both issued statements on their social media accounts on Monday, January 21 informing their fans that they have called it quits.

Alaina had taken a break from social media earlier this month. The news of her broken engagement is her first post since she returned from her break.

Alaina and Hopkins explained that they wanted to be open with their fans and shared the news that they had each changed over the last several years, according to People. They said that they wanted to start “fresh, new chapters” and that they still “love and respect each other.”

Hopkins, who is also a singer and model, also shared the joint statement on his account. He captioned the statement with gracious words about his ex. The 23-year-old Hopkins also pointed out that this was the first time that they would plan different futures for the first time since high school.

“As badly as we wanted to make it work, and as hard as we fought to stay together, she and I just weren’t a part of each other’s perfect plan for our individual lives. And that’s ok. She and I get to focus solely on ourselves and our different futures for the first time since high school. Sometimes what we want and what God has for us is 2 totally different things. Just trust that no matter the outcome, everything works out for the betterment of your life.”

The couple have dated for the last six years and were high school sweethearts, per Taste of Country. Hopkins was Alaina’s prom date and was her stalwart as she started her career in the country music industry. Hopkins was there for Alaina through many of the ups and downs in her life including her parents’ divorce, her eating disorder, and the recent death of her stepfather.

After a magazine interviewed Alaina in May 2018 about their future together, she admitted that she was not sure if they were going to get engaged. At the time she confirmed that they had discussed marriage. Two months later, the couple got engaged in July.

However, Alaina was recently asked about her wedding plans on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Lauren Alaina shared that they had not set a wedding date because they both have hectic schedules. Alaina will be on tour with country legend Blake Shelton on his Friends and Heroes this year, in addition to other projects that she has lined up.