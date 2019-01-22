‘America’s Got Talent’ Angelica Hale Admits She’s Nervous About Competing Against Susan Boyle

Angelica is one of the youngest acts in the spin-off.

As the first ever two-time Golden Buzzer recipient in the history of America’s Got Talent, 11-year-old Angelica Hale knows she’ll have to bring her A-game as she advances through the competition.

She may be one of the youngest acts in the spin-off America’s Got Talent: The Champions, but she has performed live on television and before packed crowds ever since she finished as runner-up in the 2017 season.

“I wasn’t scared. I told myself, ‘I’ve done this,’ and performed in front of the judges and all these people before so all I need to do is have fun and everything will be okay,” she told People.

Hale said the newest season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is “so crazy” and “different.” She also has made sure not to let the stress get to her.

“It’s going to be some real tough competition but I told myself, ‘Have fun out there,’ and nothing can go wrong if I am myself,” she said.

“I really did have fun out there and it was one of my favorite AGT performances. It was so surreal to be back on AGT again. Getting the Golden Buzzer again was mind-blowing.”

Joining Hale in the finals will be another widely popular Golden Buzzer winner Susan Boyle who Hale refers to as a “legend.”

Can’t believe this is really happening!!!???????? https://t.co/CwXtxEQg6Z — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) January 22, 2019

“I’m a little bit nervous,” she admitted about facing off against Boyle.

Another huge competitor will be singer Cristina Ramos who won Spain’s Got Talent.

“Both of them are absolutely incredible. Susan Boyle is a legend and Cristina Ramos is so incredible,” Hale said.

“I look up to both of them. I actually was very excited to compete against them but also little nervous.”

On the night Hale received her second Golden Buzzer, America voted through Paul Potts who was Britain’s Got Talent’s first ever winner. He received a standing ovation for his operatic performance.

Despite the abundance of amazing talent she will compete against on stage, Hale remains focused.

“Anything is possible. I wanted to do Champions because I thought of it as another chance,” she said.

“Not everyone gets a second chance, that once-and-a-lifetime chance to repeat it.”

Hale also hopes to win over more fans as she writes her own songs and continues to develop her musical repertoire.

“I’m hoping to release my original album and some cover songs this year. Possibly having a tour would be amazing, it’s one of my goals. If you work hard, anything can happen,” she told People.

It will be exciting to see what Hale performs next on America’s Got Talent after winning everyone over with her version of Rachel Platten’s anthem “Fight Song.”