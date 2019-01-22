Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Jumped To His Death, Says Toronto Police

The 40-year-old skincare mogul struggled with drug abuse and mental health concerns.

Brandon Truaxe, the 40-year-old founder of the Toronto based skincare company, Deciem was found dead reportedly after taking his own life. Deciem, which he called “The Abnormal Beauty Company” was started in 2013 and was known for its unusual formulations and low prices.

On Deciem’s Instagram page, the company posted an acknowledgment that its founder had died, says PageSix.

“Brandon, our founder, and friend, you touched our hearts, inspired our minds and made us believe that anything is possible. Thank you for every laugh, every learning and every moment of your genius. Whilst we can’t imagine a world without you, we promise to take care of each other and will work hard to continue your vision. May you finally be at peace. Love, (forever) your DECIEM.”

Truaxe, who was known for his charisma as well as his erratic behavior found himself in professional trouble after posting on social media something about financial crimes at his company. Estee Lauder, a minority investor sought legal action against the businessman in October, removing him from the CEO position. Several sources have mentioned that Truaxe had been hospitalized several times for mental illness and also struggled with drug abuse.

Brandon Truaxe, founder of cult skin-care business Deciem, has died, a source close to the company has confirmed to WWD. https://t.co/ooFhCnCCmu pic.twitter.com/DSnUG7VH6o — WWD (@wwd) January 21, 2019

Toronto Police confirmed to RadarOnline that Truaxe had jumped to his death from the balcony of his Toronto apartment in the Distillery District and landed on a neighbor’s patio. They explained that the skincare mogul jumped from his 32nd-floor apartment and landed on a 6th-floor terrace according to a police spokesman.

“He was found dead at the scene. Someone looked under their balcony window and saw someone lying on the terrace half covered in snow, meaning he had been there for a while.”

The day before his death, Truaxe had been posting strange videos on Instagram from inside his Toronto penthouse, talking about being intoxicated.

“Because I have indulged in some alcohol this evening, I am enjoying my drunken behavior.”

