If You’re A Friend Of Sophie Turner Then It’s Likely You Know How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ends

Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Starting out in Season 1 as a naive girl promised to Prince Joffrey, Sansa has grown across the seasons to become a wise woman who now helps run Winterfell. However, if you are wondering how she fares in the final season of Game of Thrones, the answer is that no one outside of HBO knows — except for Sophie Turner’s friends.

According to a recent interview Sophie Turner did with W Magazine, she admits to revealing the ending of Game of Thrones to those closest to her. During the interview, the star also admitted that she is terrible at keeping secrets.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets,” Sophie said.

“I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people… I was like, ‘Hey if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. Its people that I know will keep the secret.”

As for whether or not her fiancé, Joe Jonas, was one of those to which she revealed the ending of Game of Thrones, it appears he did not qualify.

According to a previous interview Jonas did with Variety last year, the Jonas Brothers singer revealed that he didn’t know how the final season ended. However, this was in part due to the fact that Jonas didn’t want to know any spoilers for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“I don’t want to know any spoilers,” Joe said.

“Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show.”

Sophie also revealed that while she didn’t know the actual premiere date of Season 8 of Game of Thrones, she did know when the red carpet event would be held, so knew the premiere date had to be around that time.

“I knew when the actual [red carpet] premiere was going to be.,” Turner told W Magazine. “But I didn’t know the episode date.”

Unfortunately, while those closest to Sophie Turner may know the fates of all the favorite Game of Thrones characters, everyone else will just have to wait a little longer until the series premieres its final season in April.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will air on April 14.