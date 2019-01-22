‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Freaks Out, Jen Gets Bad News

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some very interesting things are happening this week in Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) freak out when he learns that his close friend, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), who is the daughter of Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), has betrayed him.

It looks like Sarah will take out all of her frustration and anger over the end of her relationship with former fiance Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), and her seemingly unrequited feelings for Eric.

Sarah decided to sow some wild oats and hook up with Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). Of course, Eric will not be happy about the encounter, as Eric blames Xander for losing the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Xander held Nicole hostage in Nashville and eventually caused her to head to the warehouse where she eventually died in a tragic fire. Although Xander was also presumed to be dead, he came back, and some fans believe that Nicole will also pop back up in the near future to turn Eric’s world upside down again, and reunite with her daughter, Holly Jonas.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will give her friend, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), some bad news about Jack Devearaux (Matthew Ashford).

As many fans will remember, Jack had been presumed dead for many years before shocking everyone in Salem by returning in a dramatic fashion with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) on New Year’s Eve.

Jack’s return has sparked a lot of questions and controversy among those close to him. Sadly, Jack has no memories about his former life in Salem, or his family, Jennifer, JJ (Casey Moss), and Abigail (Kate Mansi).

This week, it looks like Days of Our Lives fans may see Kayla tell Jennifer that Jack’s amnesia could be a permanent thing, and that he may never remember their former life together, or the children that they share with one another.

Of course, Will Horton suffered the same fate as Jack and did eventually get his memories back after taking two doses of the dangerous serum created by Dr. Rolf. However, Jack may not have the luxury, and his memory will be something that may or may not come back with the passing of time.

Fans can watch all of the drama on Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.