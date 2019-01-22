‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas’ Ample Cleavage Spills Out Of Skin Tight Dress On Red Carpet

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas shared a snap of herself on a Vegas red carpet and she put her curvaceous body on display. Pelas is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous body in exciting outfits and different poses, and Monday’s photo is no different.

Pelas traveled to Vegas for a whirlwind 24 hours to attend the opening party for On The Record nightclub, and the garb she chose for the occasion was a show stopper. The Esquire model went with a body-hugging number, which featured a floral design and a unique neckline. The dress criss crossed into a chocker, and her ample cleavage was front and center.

The flowery frock clung to her endless curves and gave her fans a glimpse of her toned body. The short number showed off her firm thighs, and the strapless dress showed off her arms flawlessly.

Pelas chose to wear her hair half up, and in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and arms. She had the top part in a voluminous poof, with soft curls framing her stunning features.

For makeup, she chose a smokey eye shadow that made her emerald colored eyes stand out, and a soft pink lipstick with a darker liner that highlighted her plump pout. She kept the accessories light, making the dress the star of the show, and chose a simple silver bangle and some sweet diamond studs in her ears.

Pelas added a snap to her Instagram story from the On The Record red carpet, which showed that backside of the dress while she posed with some friends for a photo. On the way back to Hollywood, she showed off her body in another Instagram snap, where she put her buxom chest on display in a tight tank top, putting her cleavage front and center. Pelas rode home in style on what appeared to be a private jet, and the casual style pic showed off her sporty yet glamorous side at the same time.

Recently, the Maxim starlet wowed her 8.3 million followers with a shot of herself busting out of a white, corset style top that was well received by her many admirers. The tight, laced-up number left little to the imagination, as she spilled out of the top for the selfie-style snap. The likes and comments came pouring in for the glamour model, whose generously curvy chest was hard to miss.

As always, Pelas knows how to work the camera so that her extensive fan group can continue to be dazzled by the gorgeous and stylish model.