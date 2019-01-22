George Papadopoulos Is Out Of Jail And Going Hollywood

The first person in the Trump administration to do time as a result of the Mueller investigation is excepting invites to Hollywood gatherings.

George Papadopoulos, the first person from the Trump campaign to serve time behind bars in reference to the Mueller investigation is now out and stretching his legs in Hollywood, and putting aside a career in politics for a career in the entertainment industry.

PageSix says that Papadopoulos, a Trump foreign policy advisor, and his new wife, Simona Mangiante-Papadopoulos will attend an Oscar viewing party in Hollywood that was previously known as the Night of 100 Stars. Other attendees include Loretta Swit, Lorenzo Lamas, Lainie Kazan, Corey Feldman, Farrah Abraham, and Frank Stallone.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty last October to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts. He served twelve days and was released from custody last month, ready to move on with his life. He will be releasing his memoir, Deep State Target: How I Got Caught in the Crosshairs of the Plot To Bring Down President Trump in March, published by Diversion Books.

Papadopoulos and Mangiante-Papadopoulos have made the decision to relocate to Los Angeles to take part in a docu-series about a political scandal.

“It’s a story about rebirth, a young couple surviving the biggest political scandal in history.”

Mangiante-Papadopoulos is launching an acting career, and has accepted the role of Brigitte Bardot in an upcoming biopic.

As he heads to jail, George Papadopoulos says he met Israeli cyber-security exec https://t.co/QgcfiO00Vg via @timesofisrael — RN_Centrist (@CentristRn) December 26, 2018

George Papadopoulos now has his time behind bars in the rearview mirror which must be a relief after exhausting efforts to postpone his nearly two-week incarceration. Politico says that the former Trump foreign policy advisor turned himself in after a federal judge denied his final effort to put off his twelve days behind bars. U.S. District Court Judge Randy Moss said Papadopoulos’ legal arguments did not meet the burden necessary to continue postponing his sentence, and so the former Trump advisor needed to show up and serve his time.

When Papadopoulos realized that the best thing to do was to just serve his time he tweeted about it, saying that he not only looked forward to putting his incarceration behind him, but he was also eager to testify as needed to show the citizens of the United States just what went on in the Trump campaign.

“The truth will all be out. Not even a prison sentence can stop that momentum. Looking forward to testifying publicly shortly after. The wool isn’t going to be pulled over America’s eyes forever.”

Papadopoulos’ wife has urged Donald Trump to pardon her husband, but there is no indication that this is a possibility.