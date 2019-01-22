Angelina Jolie Smiles During Rock Climbing Date With Twins Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Angelina Jolie is shaking off the rumors that her former husband, Brad Pitt, is dating actress Charlize Theron, by spending a fun day out with her twins, Vivienne and Knox.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie is seen in videos showing her twins how to scale a rock climbing wall at a rock climbing center in L.A. over the weekend.

On Sunday, Jolie was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble with sneakers. She had her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail, and smiled while having fun with her kids.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Vivienne, is spotted wearing a graphic t-shirt, and a pair of Nike shorts, while her twin brother, Knox, was photographed wearing dark blue shorts with a pair of pants underneath, and a royal blue t-shirt.

It seems that Jolie’s action movie background, like the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, in which she starred with Pitt, could have helped her scale the rock wall like a professional as her two youngest children watched her climb from the floor, along with a staff member who worked at the establishment. Angelina, of course, was strapped into a harness just in case of any slips or falls during her family outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors that Angelina Jolie’s former husband, Brad Pitt, was dating actress Charlize Theron dropped over the weekend, and shocked many fans.

“They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They’ve been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed,” an insider told Radar Online.

Over the weekend both Brad and Charlize were said to be at separate movie screenings, but did meet up at the Chateau Marmont afterwards, and allegedly showed off some major PDA during their night at the bar.

“Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar. She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water. They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy,” the source added.

However, other reports suggest that the rumors of Brad and Charlize having a romantic relationship are completely false, and that they are not dating.

At this point Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Charlize Theron have all stayed silent quiet about the rumors in the public at this time.