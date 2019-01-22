Mariah Carey Reunites With Nick Cannon For Family Dinner With Twins

Mariah Carey and her former husband, Nick Cannon, reunited for a family night with their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, on Sunday. The family was spotted dining out at Fogo de Chao Brazillian steak house in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

According to a January 21 report by the Daily Mail, Mariah Carey showed off her style and her love for the New York Yankees by wearing a black leather jacket with the baseball team’s name on the back, as well as some bling and chain embellishments.

The singer also sported a pair of skin-tight black pants and a pair of matching high heeled shoes with a black Gucci t-shirt that flaunted her famous curves. Mariah had her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in long, straight strands that cascaded around her during the night out with her family.

The singer also donned large hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, even though it was dark outside.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon sported a green and white tracksuit, while their daughter wore a baby pink coat, and their son sported a pair of navy blue Adidas track pants and a black hooded jacket with sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mariah Carey is currently suing her former personal assistant for over $3 million due to the fact that the assistant is allegedly blackmailing her over some sensitive photos.

The assistant was reportedly employed by the singer in 2015 and helped her with personal and business issues. Sources say that Carey is now trying to clear the “trash” from her life and thinks that tying up her legal issues with her former assistant could be one of the ways to start off the new year on a good note.

“According to a complaint filed today in California, an executive assistant employed in 2015 to help with business and personal matters, turned out to be a grifter and extortionist. Because her threats and bad acts are too great to be ignored, Mariah has been compelled to file a lawsuit against her,” an insider revealed.

“Given that the evidence against this former assistant is vast and deplorable, we anticipate a victorious resolution. Mariah continues her streak of success this year with an upcoming North American tour and return to Vegas,” the source added of Mariah Carey’s lawsuit.

