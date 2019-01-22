Demi Rose Puts On A Busty Show In Barely-There Bikini

Demi Rose is flaunting her famous curves on social media yet again. The model took to her Instagram account this week to share a sexy snapshot of herself wearing a very skimpy bikini.

On Monday night, Demi Rose posted a photo of herself, and left little to the imagination by sporting a barely-there black and orange bikini. In the photo, Demi is seen giving a sultry stare into the camera as she sits on the beach and puts on a busty show.

The model leaves little to the imagination as she busts out of her teeny tiny bikini top, and shows off her flat tummy. Demi has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled soft, loose curls that fall around her shoulder and down her back.

Rose sports some gold rings on her fingers, and a dark polish on her nails. Her body has a bronzed glow, likely from spending so much time in the sun wearing racy bathing suits. She also wears a full face of make up, including pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and a berry color on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photograph, Demi ironically talks about people being overexposed in the word, and telling her fans that the “coolest” thing a person can do is to “maintain mystery,” which is something that the model doesn’t seem to do with her choice of clothing in the picture.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Rose and her boyfriend, Chris Martinez, may soon be moving across the pond to the United States. Sources tell The Sun that the Instagram model has a ton of fans, who already believe she’s from the U.S.A., and that she wants to work with some big brands.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the US and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modelling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the US too,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Demi could also break into the acting business, because she’s said to have been taking drama classes in hopes of landing a big role.

“I’ve been taking acting classes once a week and they are helping to build my confidence. The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa,” Demi Rose previously revealed.