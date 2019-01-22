Valkyrie Confirmed In Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Thanks To Merchandise Reveal

Fans were wondering when Valkyrie would appear next in the Marvel universe.

With Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) missing in action in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, fans were wondering if the character would ever show up again. But now, new merchandise has revealed the return of Valkyrie.

Valkyrie was last seen in in the Marvel universe in Thor: Ragnarok when she was aboard the ship that Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroys later in Infinity War. So, for many fans, the question remained over whether she was on board during that event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tessa Thompson has confirmed via her Twitter account that Valkyrie is “in one piece and thriving.” Needless to say, though, until she is seen in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame or in trailers leading up to the movie’s release, fans are still concerned about her fate.

However, the release of new merchandise for Avengers: Endgame may be the next best thing when it comes to confirming whether Valkyrie lives or dies.

According to the Independent, new merchandise has just been revealed that shows Valkyrie. This means that she is not only likely alive but will feature in the upcoming Avengers movie. As Gizmodo points out, this ties in with recent reports that Tessa Thompson has been sighted on set for Avengers: Endgame.

#AvengersEndGame action figures revealed featuring looks at Ronin and Valkyrie (Image via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/JEd98A7RyE — Geek Vibes News ???? (@GeekVibesNews) January 20, 2019

Along with the new merchandise for Avengers: Endgame being revealed, there are also costume changes for some of the returning characters. Rocket Raccoon, Black Widow, and Hawkeye all show new costumes, according to the Independent.

With the release of details of the new Avengers merchandise for Endgame, it will be interesting to see how Valkyrie’s storyline plays out in the upcoming movie.

As Comic Book points out, Tessa Thompson would eventually like to see her character team up with another female leader.

“Okoye is pretty cool. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting.

In addition, Thompson would also be interested to see Valkyrie interact with Black Widow.

“Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero. Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

Of course, fans will just have to wait until Avengers: Endgame is released to find out all the details of Valkyrie’s return.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in theaters on April 26.