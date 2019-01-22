Jenny McCarthy Shares Sweet Photo Of Two New Adopted Pomeranian Puppies

Oh em gee, they are cute!

Last week, Jenny McCarthy announced to her Instagram fans that she and husband, Donnie Wahlberg, had added two new members to their family. Though it was not a baby announcement, it was just as cute as one. The photo posted to McCarthy’s Instagram account shows Donnie holding up the two nearly identical pups as he gives one a kiss on the head.

“Introducing Drogon and Nymeria Wahlberg to our family. So happy,” she wrote along with the hashtags pomeranian and furbabies.

And today, the former model melted her Instagram fans’ hearts once again by sharing yet another photo of the puppies. In the up-close image, Drogon and Nymeria look into the camera with their adorable, furry faces. It is unclear if Jenny or Mark is holding up the pups in the photo but one thing is for sure — they couldn’t look any cuter.

So far, the cute image has earned Jenny a lot of attention from her loyal followers with over 9,000 likes and 280 plus comments. While some fans congratulated Jenny on the latest additions to her family, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how adorable the two pooches are.

“Omg I love them! I have 4 Pomeranians myself! Adorable,” one follower wrote.

“OMG! I want to squeeze and kiss their little faces!! So very cute!!”

“Omg!!! Cuteness overload. I was wondering when you were going to post pics!!! I love them,” one more wrote.

And while McCarthy just welcomed the two adorable pups to her family, one of the world’s most well-know Pomeranians sadly died last week. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Boo the Pomeranian aka the “world’s cutest dog,” died at the age of 12. Boo’s owner wrote a touching post on Facebook, letting fans know that the pooch passed away peacefully in his sleep.

“With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy. Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort.” the post read. “We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time.”

Boo’s owner goes on to say that they are glad that Boo was able to bring so much joy to people over the years and they find comfort in knowing that he touched so many lives. The post also says that after Boo’s pal, Buddy, passed away, he developed heart problems and they think that he literally died of a broken heart from missing his friend so much.

Rest in peace, sweet Boo.