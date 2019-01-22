Cops Return To Blac Chyna’s Home, This Time Over Battle With Makeup Artist

LAPD paid a visit to Blac Chyna for the second time in one day after they were called to intervene in a volatile situation between the reality TV star and her former makeup artist. TMZ reports that the two had a blow-out argument at Chyna’s home. The makeup artist left, but cops were called to come to retrieve all the stuff she left behind.

A law enforcement source tells TMZ that Chyna’s former makeup artist and the “Rob & Chyna” star had a blowout and cops came to help her fetch the mascara, eyeliner, and other makeup that she left behind in her scramble to leave the place.

The visit comes just hours after the police were called to Chyna’s house on Sunday night around 6:40 p.m., as the Inquisitr reported. An anonymous caller told cops that the 30-year-old mother of two was neglecting her daughter Dream Kardashian, who she shares with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian. The caller also said that she was drunk and in no state to care for the two-year-old child.

LAPD arrived on the scene to find that Chyna and little Dream were fine and that the nanny was even present to add a helping hand. There is some speculation that the call came after her former makeup artist and Chyna got into a fight as a form of vengeance from someone involved in the clash.

It’s been a rough week for Chyna after reports that the model got into a clash with Rob Kardashian’s latest girlfriend Alexis Skyy. The two allegedly got into a physical altercation of some kind, as the Inquisitr reported last week. The pair were at a club where Skyy claims Chyna threw a drink at her. Skyy then says she waited outside and challenged Chyna to come out and fight her. Part of the battle can be seen in social media videos taken at the club.

A source says that Kardashian is dating the Love and Hip Hop star in order to get back at Chyna, which has only added fuel to the flames.

“All the drama he had with Chyna is still very much bothering him. He will probably never get over the way Chyna treated him,” the source said. “Spending time with Alexis is his way of getting back at Chyna. He is involved with Alexis, but who knows what will happen.”

For his part, Kardashian knows he should stay out of the middle of things, but the source says that he has a hard time.

“Rob knows he is supposed to stay low-key and not involve himself in drama,” the source said. “He gets bored though and can’t help himself.”