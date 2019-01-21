Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo From Childhood: ‘I Actually Remember This Day’

What’s better than a current photo of Kim Kardashian? A throwback one, of course!

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star normally uses her Instagram page to share current photos of herself, her businesses, or her three children, every once in a while she surprises fans with a cute throwback snapshot. Today, Kim gave fans a glimpse into her childhood with an incredibly sweet photo.

In the image, a young Kim stands outside and rocks a big smile on her face. She sports a black and white striped dress that has a has a solid red dress over it. To complete her look, she also dons a flowered necklace and wears her hair pulled back in a half ponytail. In the caption of the photo, Kim does not reveal her age but she doesn’t look like she could be more than 10-years-old.

Kardashian explains to fans that she actually remembers the day that this photo was taken because she got the dress that she is wearing from her grandma’s clothing store in San Diego. Thus far, the image has earned Kim a ton of attention with over 463,000 likes in addition to 2,500 comments.

Some fans commented to let Kim know how cute she was as a child while countless others told her that she looks like one of her children in this particular photo.

“Omg yasssss! Kim you’re so beautiful. Your grandparents are the best for this one,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful child and definitely look like little Chicago.”

“Such a cutie when you was little. You turned into a lovely and beautiful lady, who has the biggest Heart in the world,” another wrote. “Love you and all of your family.”

These days, Kim has her hands pretty full with three children and then another one on the way. She’s also juggling a few businesses but luckily, she has plenty of help when it comes to childcare. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kim and Kanye are spending a ton of money on nannies for their three kiddos — North, Saint, and Chicago.

Sources close to the famous family recently dished that the couple have people “on call” in order to ensure they’ve got someone to watch their children at any time. Whether it be a business trip or an impromptu vacation, the couple have got multiple nannies to make sure that they are covered whenever they want to jet off. And it doesn’t come cheap.

“They have teams of staff on call 24/7, and when they’re away they take a nanny with them to help out if they’re too busy,” an insider dished. “It costs them anything from $50-100,000 in monthly bills. There’s their security and army of assistants, along with personal trainers, chefs and stylists.”

Luckily, the famous pair have no problem affording such help.