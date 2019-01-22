HGTV Star Christina El Moussa Plays Nurse To Hunky Hubby And Discovery’s ‘Wheeler Dealers’ Host Ant Anstead

Anstead needed ice, his wife and pizza.

TV personality and former semi-pro soccer player Ant Anstead, 39, had a fantastic amateur soccer game, but ended up sustaining an injury that left him bedridden. Thankfully, his new bride Christina El Moussa, 35, eagerly stepped up to nurse him back to health, which he shared in a sweet photo on Instagram.

Anstead and El Moussa married in December after dating for slightly more than year. She was previously married to her current HGTV co-star Tarek. They have a daughter Taylor, eight, and a son Brayden, three.

Their wedding was a secret “winter wonderland,” according to People, and was held at their Newport Beach, California, home. They conned 70 of their closest friends and family members into meeting at their home to ride a charter bus to observe the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead, the guests were surprised with a wedding upon arriving at their house.

“It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted,” she said.

The pair has been sharing the sweetest photos on social media since the wedding. Anstead posted about pulling his hamstring after scoring four goals in his last amateur soccer game. It was the funniest photo showing himself sorrowfully laid up with two pizza boxes in his lap while chowing down on soul soothing pizza, which is shocking for someone so exceptionally healthy. But pizza apparently is a wonderful healing tool.

“Despite scoring all four goals in our 4-1 win today (good news!) I ended up pulling my hamstring!! (Bad news!) sore AF!” Anstead wrote, adding the sad emoji. “But, all those years of playing I have learned that after an injury you must RICEP!!! R – rest, I – ice, C – compression, E – elevation, P – pizza. To anyone else injured…. you are welcome! (nursed by the wife)”

His “nursed by the wife” comment was accompanied by the heart-eyes emoji. Their love is clearly deep as evidenced in a comment she made after Anstead participated in the viral #10YearChallenge where people post a current photo of themselves next to one from 10 years’ prior.

Before he became the host of Discovery’s Wheeler Dealers, Anstead was a police officer, which was the photo he shared for the #10YearChallenge on social media.

“My #10yearchallenge is actually #20yearchallenge,” Anstead wrote. “This was 1999 the year I joined the police!! And now…Where have those two decades gone!”

El Moussa chimed in with a loving comment, noting that her hubby has aged “Like a VERY fine wine.” Her comment was accompanied by three fire emojis and the hashtag #mine with three hearts.

Hopefully Anstead heals quickly and these two continue falling madly, deeply in love with each other every day.