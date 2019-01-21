Ryan Seacrest Dragged Into Messy Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna Lawsuit Battle

Ryan Seacrest is reportedly caught in the middle of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s legal war stemming from the lawsuit he filed against her for damages to his sister, Kylie Jenner’s home. According to Radar Online, on Monday, January 21, Lynne Ciani, one of the attorneys representing Blac Chyna, has revealed her plans to talk with Ryan Seacrest. The discussion is reportedly in reference to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s alleged plot to have Blac Chyna’s show Rob & Chyna axed.

By now, most Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know all about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s reality show on E! For many years, Ryan Seacrest has worked alongside Kardashian matriarch and KUWTK executive producer Kris Jenner. The production collaboration for Rob & Chyna, which premiered in September 2016, was reportedly no different which is why Chyna’s legal team believes the family was involved in the seemingly abrupt cancellation. It has been reported that Ciani even noted Ryan Seacrest’s previous tweet to Blac Chyna congratulating her and Rob on being renewed for their second season. Shortly after the renewal, the couple split and the reality series was abruptly canceled.

However, the cancellation reportedly had very little to do with Blac Chyna and more to do with Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn scandal, according to Variety. Now, Chyna’s legal team is hoping to get to the bottom of the situation.

According to the publication, Ryan Seacrest “was an executive producer on the show, and he put out that public Tweet congratulating his ‘bro’ and Blac Chyna for the pick-up of season two,” Ciani said.

“We have a basis to assert these claims and believe we are entitled to discovery related to them. [He] will either voluntarily agree, or if he doesn’t agree, we will have to bring a motion to compel. We think the court will agree that we do have a right to take this deposition.”

During Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there was a scene in one of the episodes when Rob Kardashian was discussing his tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna. According to Ciani, it appeared the family was already working behind the scenes to get rid of Chyna. But now that she is the mother of Rob’s only child, it doesn’t look like the exotic model will be walking away silently. For more than a year now, Rob and Chyna have been going back and forth to court battling over the current lawsuit and child support payments for their daughter. They have yet to reach a settlement or child support agreement.