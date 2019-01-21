‘X-Force’ Movie To Be Released Before ‘Deadpool 3,’ Say Writers

The Merc with a Mouth has won the hearts and minds of comic book fans all over the world, with two blockbuster films already released and millions eagerly awaiting the announcement of a third. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, has the perfect personality to play the antihero and is one of the producers working on the films. He has also hinted that there will definitely be a third installment of Deadpool’s story.

But writers who worked on Deadpool have said there is something else they’re working on first. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke to Screen Rant about their upcoming project, which Deadpool fans will recognize too.

Fans of the hero were introduced to a new team of superheroes in Deadpool 2: Deadpool’s “x-force,” which consisted of a rather haphazard and not-very-superhero-y group of individuals, most of whom met with rather sticky ends early on in the movie.

It appears, however, as if that group will be getting new life, as Reese and Wernick have said an X-Force movie is in the works before Deadpool gets a third.

“According to the chronology that we’ve established, X-Force will be next, before Deadpool 3. It’s a bit of the ‘Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3’ model, in that sense.”

They also added that X-Force is not being written by them, with Drew Goddard touted as the writer and director on the project.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick has said that ‘X-FORCE’ will be the next film in the ‘Deadpool’ franchise before ‘DEADPOOL 3’. (Source: https://t.co/TXJ46z9dUF) pic.twitter.com/YH9KHPTBl7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 21, 2019

Reese and Wernick still have hope for a Deadpool 3 movie at some point but have no definite timeline for when that might materialize.

“We’re constantly in touch with Ryan. So it’s always at the front of our minds,” they added. “We’ll get [to Deadpool 3] when the time is right, but as of right now, X-Force is next up.”

As for Reynolds, his response to a possible third movie is “Yes, we have the suit. I badger Hugh Jackman weekly to put the claws back on.”

Part of the X-Men universe, X-Force is touted as a spin-off to the popular franchise, but will likely tie in more closely to the Deadpool story, with a group of antiheroes just like the man in red. In Deadpool 2, X-Force consisted of Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård), Vanisher (Brad Pitt), and Peter (Rob Delaney) who had no superpowers at all.

About the only one left by the end of an ill-fated skydive was Domino, who stuck it out with Deadpool until the end of the film. In order for there to be a movie, the writers will have to think up more antiheroes.

No timeline has been publicly set for the film.