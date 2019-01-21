Brad Pitt & Charlize Theron Are Not Dating, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron stunned fans over the weekend when reports that they were dating surfaced online. However, that may not be the case.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Brad Pitt is not dating Charlize Theron, and the details surrounding their alleged romance aren’t true, says sources.

Last week reports surfaced that claimed Brad and Charlize had been “casually seeing each other” since December. However, sources tell the outlet that “there is nothing to it and it’s not true.”

Other reports suggested that Pitt and Theron met through the actress’ former boyfriend, Sean Penn. However, the insider claims that’s not true either.

“Brad and Charlize have spent time together through the Breitling SA brand and have worked with that brand together,” says the source, adding that there is nothing romantic going on between the pair. “Sean Penn definitely did not introduce them. Charlize has no relationship with Sean,” the source confirmed.

As many fans may remember, Charlize dated Penn back in 2013, and rumors that the pair may even get engaged surfaced. However, the pair called off their romance nearly two years later, and seemingly have not remained in touch since ending their relationship.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s relationship history has also included A-list stars. He was previously married to former Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Before the pair divorced, there were rumors that he had been cheating on the actress with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

Not long after ending his marriage with Aniston, Pitt confirmed his relationship with Jolie, and the couple later went on to have three biological children together, as well as raise three adopted children. The two announced their divorce in 2016, and shocked fans by entering into a nasty custody battle over their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Since the rumors that Brad and Charlize are dating have surfaced, other speculation has also been circulating about the pair, including a rumor that Theron was already engaged in a feud with Pitt’s ex-wife, Jolie,

“Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer’s still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her,” a source told Radar Online of Jolie’s alleged bad blood with Theron.

Neither Brad Pitt, nor Charlize Theron have confirmed or denied any dating rumors at this time.