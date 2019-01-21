Kylie Jenner Tells Fans She Has An Exciting New Venture In The Works

And, no, it's not a baby sister or brother on the way for daughter Stormi.

The beautiful girl that Forbes says amassed $900 million dollar fortune in less than three years just tweeted to her fans that she has a top secret project in the works. That would be Kylie Jenner, and the reality TV star with the Midas touch has really revved up her fan base. The result: Scores of followers trying to guess what the big reveal could possibly be.

According to The Daily Mail, the TV personality’s hot news flash went like this, “I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy.”

Kylie Jenner’s Twitter post erupted with replies, including many that guessed — incorrectly, she pointed out on Twitter — that she was pregnant with baby number two. Others asked for hints about what the upcoming pet project was.

One sarcastic follower even made a reference to the fizzling sound that was heard after her big sis Kendall Jenner announced that she was the new face of Proactiv. Fans are hoping that Kylie’s news won’t disappoint if their excited reactions are any indication.

Here are a few of the more creative guesses that fans made about her exciting new venture.

Nehal Tenany took Kylie’s “cooking this up for a while” statement literally and suggested that the 21-year-old was about to unleash a cookbook on the world.

According to People, the youngest member of the Kar/Jenner clan showed off pictures of the result of her mad cooking skills on Instagram last Thanksgiving — so maybe that’s it.

Is it a COOKBOOK?! — Nehal Tenany (@omgnehal) January 21, 2019

is it related to kylie cosmetics? — Saahirah ✨ (@InspireBieber) January 21, 2019

Saahirah asked if the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s big news had anything to do with her makeup company.

Probably not, since the successful entrepreneur makes announcements about Kylie Cosmetics products and sales constantly.

Twitter user AhjiaMaleah queried if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were making beautiful music together. Shay X tweted their approval on that idea commenting, “She already featured on a song years ago with @lilyachty & it was a bop so I hope so lmao.”

Travis got you making music ???????? — AhjiaMaleah ???????? (@ahjiamaleahhhh) January 21, 2019

One Twitter user asked if Kylie’s exciting new project would culminate in her getting boyfriend Travis Scott to the altar. They asked her point-blank: “Did Travis pop the question??”

DID TRAVIS POP THE QUESTION !?!???????? — ????Sienna????bombshell???? (@BombshellSienna) January 21, 2019

Follower Diego sent out a tweet asking if what she was cooking up was a new fragrance.

IS IT A fragrance???? — diego (@hawthornediego) January 21, 2019

Several fans asked if she was working on a clothing collaboration with Travis Scott. One got specific about it asking if it was “matching mummy & baby clothing.” Others still put out their request for what it could be commenting that they wanted a Season 2 of Life of Kylie.

Some of her fans let Kylie Jenner know that they didn’t like to be left hanging like that, and that they were dying of anticipation for news of the exciting new project.

Kylie you can't just say something like that and leaving us , I won't sleep at night ????????????❤️❤️ give us an idea ???? queen !!!! — Zakaria (@walllling) January 21, 2019

Right?! I’ve been on twitter for two hours now waiting on her to tell us lol ???? — Morgan Free (@morganfree1993) January 21, 2019

Somewhere, Kylie Jenner is most likely watching all the replies to her big announcement come pouring in. Maybe it won’t be too long until fans find out about it.