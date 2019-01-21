Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Nearly Bares All In Stunning Instagram Snaps

Canadian Guess lingerie model Danielle Knudson has done a number of stunning campaigns since hitting the modeling industry. Many see her as a gorgeous girl-next-door type, but the latest shots she shared via her Instagram page show that she’s got a sultry, naughty side as well.

The latest set of photos posted on Danielle Knudson’s Instagram page show her in some very seductive poses. She is topless, wearing just a set of black thong panties, and she has her breasts covered with one arm, as she has a metal collar around her neck and a chain hanging down her front.

Knudson wrote a Charles Dickens quote in the caption of this post and added a bit of philosophical insight, and she noted that the photos were taken by Ryan Hattaway in New York City. The other photos included in the post showed her in the same setting, showcasing a few different positions. In one, a hint of her derriere and some side-breast can be seen along with a small tattoo she has.

Danielle’s blonde hair is hanging in waves over her shoulders, and she’s wearing a somewhat heavier makeup look than some are used to seeing on her. She doesn’t appear to be wearing any other accessories, letting the artistic setting and styling do the heavy lifting as her curves get heartbeats racing.

The Canadian model’s latest Instagram Stories and individual post show her in her more everyday style, wearing some yoga wear and snuggling away from the cold weather with an adorable puppy. Knudson’s career has definitely been picking up steam over the past few months, and her fans love her bubbly personality, her confidence, and her determination, in addition to her beauty.

As the Inquisitr has shared, Danielle has become known, in part, for her work with Sports Illustrated, Glamour Bulgaria, and Guess Lingerie, and she clearly has other big gigs on the horizon. Knudson has about 415,000 followers on Instagram now, and her photos always garner thousands of likes within hours of being posted.

This 29-year-old Red Deer, Canada, native seems to have found the perfect blend of beauty, smarts, and quirkiness that helps her stand out from the crowd. Danielle Knudson has shown the wide range of looks she can model via some of her latest Instagram posts, and her fans cannot wait to see what she tackles next. There is little question that there are big things in store for this gorgeous beauty, and she clearly has a lot of fans rooting for her success.