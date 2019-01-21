See Inside ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s $2 Million Condo In Coto De Caza [Photos]

The reality star has a new house.

Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie Judge have a new house.

After selling the home fans saw during the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra and Eddie bought a new $2 million home in Coto de Caza, which Tamra showed off on Instagram days ago.

According to a report from the Daily Dish, Tamra and Eddie made several adjustments and upgrades to their six-bedroom, four-bathroom home after buying it last year and finally, months later, they offered fans their first look of the finished product on Tamra’s page.

In her first photo, Tamra’s living room was seen and in it was a super-sized couch and large coffee table. In the second photo, a breakfast nook was seen with a table, a cushioned bench, and a modern light fixture.

The Daily Dish revealed that Tamra and Eddie’s new home, which is located in the same gated community where her co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, lives, has tons of custom features, including built-in cabinetry and custom furniture. It also has a stunning Moroccan rug in the living room.

“Furniture Factory you did it again. Custom made furniture for half the price,” Tamra wrote on Instagram with the debut photos of her new home.

“Family owned businesses rule! Now, can someone come over and help me accessorize?”

In other Tamra Judge news, her husband Eddie Judge recently revealed that he is “better” after suffering from the heart condition aFib, which causes an irregular heartbeat.

The revelation came on Instagram after Tamra and Eddie revealed the launch of their new CBD oil business, Vena Wellness.

“Is it OK to take with heart medication? I have an issue similar to afib (atrial-fibrillation) like Eddie. Do you use without issues, Eddie?” a fan asked after learning of their products.

In response, Eddie told the fan he waited to use the products until he was “better” and no longer taking his heart medications.

“I waited until I was better,” he revealed. “Only because I wanted to make sure it works and not mix it with other meds… I’m off heart meds so I’m now using CBD. Keep working on your Afib. It can be fixed.”

Tamra Judge and her co-stars are expected to reunite in the coming months during the production on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange Country. No word yet on when the 14th season will premiere on Bravo TV.