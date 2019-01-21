Donald Trump Celebrates Tremendous Growth In The Manufacturing Industry, Saying He Found The ‘Magic Wand’

On Monday, Donald Trump elatedly tweeted that he had found the 'magic wand' with the creation of 284,000 jobs in the American manufacturing industry during the year 2018.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Donald Trump appeared elated as he exclaimed that new figures have shown that he has created a tremendous amount of job growth within the American manufacturing industry and may have finally found the “magic wand” that was sorely needed to fix everything.

As The Hill reports, Trump stated on Twitter that 2018 was the single best year for manufacturing since 1997. In other words, the president claimed that things haven’t been this good for American manufacturers since 1997, despite pointing to Barack Obama’s administration, which allegedly claimed that American manufacturing was coming to an end.

“Last year was the best year for American Manufacturing job growth since 1997, or 21 years. The previous administration said manufacturing will not come back to the U.S., ‘you would need a magic wand’.”

Donald Trump ended on a thoroughly positive note, suggesting the while American manufacturing has been looking decidedly up since he has been president, things will only continue on an upward trend.

“I guess I found the MAGIC WAND – and it is only getting better!”

Trump’s claims that the glorious days of manufacturing in the United States have returned again have come from figures which showed that there were 284,000 net job gains in the manufacturing industry during the year 2018, which was up from the 207,000 jobs that had been created in 2017.

Trump boasts he found a "magic wand" to boost manufacturing jobs https://t.co/yrZux2pFSM pic.twitter.com/mGbpDjJ1HS — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2019

Besides curbing immigration, bringing back American manufacturing jobs has been one of Trump’s biggest priorities, and according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the newest jobs that have been created are reportedly in the areas of fabricated metals, along with computer and electronic products.

But the steel industry is not doing so well, as the Inquisitr recently reported. The president has spoken about the many miracles that have taken place here, and has said that steel manufacturing is currently “thriving” in the United States. Industry data disputes Donald Trump’s claims here, however, and in 2018 there was a 60 percent drop in share value over the course of the year.

“Profitability has increased, but this hasn’t meant that tens of thousands of American steel workers suddenly have a job. Over the course of the Trump presidency, you’re looking at an increase of about 4,000 jobs. For an industry that has somewhere between 80,000 and 140,000 employees, it is positive, but at the great expense of other sectors,” Jacob Kirkegaard, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, noted.

According to the the Washington Times, Chad Moutray, chief economist at the National Association of Manufacturers, echoed Donald Trump’s sentiment about job growth in the American manufacturing industry.

“Manufacturers are bringing people back into the workforce, and we need this trend to continue,” he said.