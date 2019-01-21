Scheana Marie Opens Up About Billie Lee’s Feud With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Billie Lee is at odds with the majority of her co-stars.

Scheana Marie opened up about Billie Lee’s ongoing cast feud with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on January 21.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of Season 7, Scheana revealed why there was so much drama between Billie and her co-stars due to a Girls Night Out event at the restaurant where which they work, SUR Restaurant.

“I’m sure a lot of people saw on social media when the original flyer was posted Billie wasn’t tagged in the photo, and she took that as, ‘You left me out. I’m the only trans girl,’ and then made it a transphobic thing and it just got so blown out of proportion when in reality, it was Ariana [Madix] and I’s job to pass on the information about Girls’ Night,” Scheana explained.

According to Scheana, she forgot to tell Billie about the event because she went to Las Vegas on a last-minute trip, and Ariana Madix completely forgot to inform Billie about their restaurant’s Girls Night Out. So, when the event was posted online beforehand, Billie felt left out. However, while Scheana and Ariana were responsible for not telling Billie about the event, it was Katie Maloney who got all of the blame.

“It was so unfair because Billie was always included,” Scheana explained.

After Billie learned she had been left out of the planning of the event, things became further tense between her and the rest of the cast, and online, she was seen slamming them for leaving her out of their group of women.

“It was just, Katie was doing the planning at her apartment and she didn’t want Billie there helping plan because she didn’t need her,” Scheana said.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the end of last year, Billie Lee addressed her drama with the Vanderpump Rules cast and said she was disappointed by the way a number of her co-stars acted throughout Season 7. She also said that she too got upset at times and ended up acting out.

“I think the key thing is, transpeople need to be visible and that’s my mission,” she said. “I think America needs to see a transwoman… having their own drama, just like everyone else.”

Billie Lee was added to the cast last year after landing a hostessing gig at SUR Restaurant.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, tune into new episodes of Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.