‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Calls Out Social Media Users For Unkind Comments

Star of The Young and the Restless, Camryn Grimes, is a fan favorite in Genoa City. Initially, Grimes portrayed Cassie Newman, and now she portrays Mariah Copeland — Cassie’s twin.

Earlier today, the stunning redhead took to Twitter after she read some hurtful comments about her pale skin. She tweeted a screenshot of a larger image where she’d written an explanation about her hair and skin color. Grimes wrote, “Your friendly neighborhood ginger here! So I’ve heard a lot of talk over the years about my skin & I thought it was time to comment myself. Fun fact: redheads are naturally PALE! (crazy right?) I understand that being on a show where the lights are fixed & sometimes unforgiving and I’m opposite actors much darker than me, I can look jarring or even sick. I am not, I’m perfectly healthy, and there’s no cause for concern.”

The two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress went on to explain how in the summer she is slightly darker and in the winter she’s paler. She also discussed that she doesn’t do fake tans to avoid looking orange and that she doesn’t tan in tanning beds or outdoors because of an increased risk of skin cancer. In all, Grimes proclaimed that she loves her natural porcelain skin.

A couple of hours after her original tweet, in a follow-up tweet, Grimes also wrote, “Just another thought. I didn’t HAVE to comment/explain, but I thought I would. Mostly to shed light on the fact that what you write gets seen & that conversation & criticism based on people’s appearance is RIDICULOUS & beneath everyone. Let’s be better.”

Grimes received comments in support from her co-star Jason Thompson (Billy), soap star Lindsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days of Our Lives), and hundreds of fans who also loved and retweeted her post.

One follower asked Grimes what type of sunblock she uses, and the actress replied, “I LOVE Sun Bum, it’s cruelty-free, reef safe and smells awesome. I use their 70% spray.” Recently, Grimes went on an absolutely lovely tropical vacation and spent a lot of time enjoying herself outside.

The actress’s comments come as a reminder that celebrities are people, too, and they do have feelings as well as eyes that often end up seeing comments that people make about them on social media or in comment sections online. While many famous people try not to read the comments, sometimes it’s almost impossible to avoid them because they are so pervasive online.