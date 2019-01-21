‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Shares Post-Baby Body Selfie

Jersey Shore and first-time mom Deena Cortese is showing off her post-baby body on Instagram. The reality show star gave birth to her son two weeks ago and she looks fabulous.

The mirror selfie shows Cortese standing sideways in front of the mirror, holding her phone, and smiling. She is wearing a long sleeve shirt in the photo. A second photo of Cortese shows her facing the mirror and smiling wide as she shows off her post-baby body. With the photo, she included a caption.

“2 weeks since giving birth to my little man,” Cortese wrote on the social networking site.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Cortese gave birth to her son Christopher John Buckner on January 5. Although the baby’s name is Christopher John, the reality show star and her husband, Chris Buckner, lovingly call their baby boy “CJ.”

Since giving birth, Cortese has shared several photos of her little guy on Instagram. It is clear she loves being a mom and she even called him “the best birthday gift.” Cortese turned 32-years-old on January 12 and she recognized the occasion by sharing a photo of herself holding her young son.

The first-time mom recently underwent criticism on a photo that she shared to Instagram. According to E! News, Cortese shared a photo of her son in his “going home” outfit from the hospital. The photo shows the baby boy wearing a blue plaid onesie along with matching blue pants and a hat. Two other photos show CJ wearing a fluffy onesie that some of Cortese followers thought was a jacket. The reality show star included a disclaimer in her caption after concerned fans filled up her comments.

Cortese wrote in the caption, “Going home ( it’s not a jacket.. it’s a onesie and hospital approved it ) we’re not perfect but we got this. thank you for the concerns.”

Cortese joined the cast of Jersey Shore in Season 3 of the show in 2010. She was a regular on the show until 2012 when the show ended. She returned in 2018 for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

She is not the first cast member to have a baby. Fellow Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has two children and is currently pregnant with her third. Jennifer “JWoww” Farley has two children of her own. Meanwhile, DJ Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro each have one child.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will reportedly return for a third season on MTV. Season 3 of the show will not air until later this summer, but fans will be able to catch up with the cast then.