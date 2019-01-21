Kourtney Kardashian Sports Casual Style With BFF Larsa Pippen & Kids

Kourtney Kardashian spent a fun night out with her bestie, Larsa Pippen, and their kids on Sunday night.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney and Larsa were spotted treating their kids to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, when paparazzi snapped photos of the crew together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a black top and light gray sweatpants. She added a burgundy, floor-length leather coat and added black high top Converse sneakers to complete the look.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in soft waves, which blew behind her and fell down her back as she carried her youngest child, son Reign, in her arms as she left the restaurant.

Reign wore a yellow velour tracksuit with white sneakers, as son Mason is seen walking in the background, while her daughter, Penelope, was nowhere in sight at the dinner.

Meanwhile, Larsa Pippen is seen sporting a very tight tank top, that flaunted her curves. She paired the top with a pair of green sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star has her caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fall over her shoulders. She also carried a black leather handbag as she walked alongside her daughter, Sophia Pippen, who wore an all black ensemble with her hair in a top knot bun.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was also seen hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, over the weekend. The former couple spent some quality time together with two of their children, Penelope and Reign, at a pottery painting gallery.

The family outing came as Kardashian took to social media to get real about her love life. In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kourtney revealed that she was watching the movie, Notting Hill, starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. The romance seemingly had Kourt thinking about her own life, and revealed in the clips that she wants to be in love.

As many fans know, Kourtney and Scott spent nearly 10 years together before calling it quits back in 2015. Kardashian then moved on to model Younes Bendjima, and has been romantically linked to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, actor Luka Sabbat, and a few others. However, she’s never confirmed any dating rumors.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.