Georgia Fowler Shows Off Her Enviable Figure In A Barely-There Bodysuit

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler took to her Instagram account on Monday and left her 829,000 followers totally hot under the collar after posting two new pics where she revealed plenty of skin.

In the first new snap, the 26-year-old model is featured wearing a barely-there bodysuit from Victoria’s Secret, which allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs as well as plenty of cleavage. The model kept one hand on her slim waist and held her hair with the other hand to strike a side pose. She let her brown tresses down and wore a shimmery red lip color to accentuate her plump lips. Georgia completed her beauty looks by applying some highlighter to her cheeks. In the second snap, the New Zealand native is featured lying on a bed. She lifted both her arms on top of her head and looked straight into the camera.

Per usual, fans expressed their admiration for Georgia with words and phrases like “extremely sexy,” “so gorgeous,” “awesomely pretty,” and “incredibly sexy,” while many others just posted hearts and kiss emojis on the pictures.

Prior to posting the current picture, Georgia posted a snap from Vogue magazine where she modeled for Cartier. She wore a white, low-cut dress that showcased her cleavage and accentuated her slim figure. The picture garnered more than 13,000 likes within a few hours of being posted.

In her Instagram Stories, Georgia left little to the imagination as she donned an orange-colored, Victoria’s Secret bra that allowed her to flaunt major cleavage. In one of the photos, she was featured lying on the floor with another VS model, while in the second one, she posed solo for the camera. Georgia also posted a picture of herself where she is featured performing some strenuous exercises.

In an interview with Good American, Georgia opened up about some misconceptions that people have about fashion models and said that some people think that models are stuck up, but that’s untrue as she has some of the most down-to-earth and normal group of girlfriends in the fashion industry.

In another interview with Stellar magazine, Georgia revealed that she has been modeling since she was a teenager, but becoming part of the Victoria’s Secret family was always her goal, per the Daily Telegraph.

Per the article, Fowler attended the lingerie company’s castings for five years, but was knocked back each time. However, with her consistent attitude and determination, she was finally signed in 2016. The model revealed that when she finally made the cut, it was a very emotional moment for her.

“There were a lot of tears,” Fowler said during the interview and added the following.

“It’s a big deal. It was always the goal. I had dreamed of it before I really knew I could even be a model. Adriana [Lima] was on my high-school diary growing up — I’ve always looked up to her.”

And once she became a VS model, there was no stopping her, as three years later, she also became one of those lucky models to earn the angel wings — which is the ultimate dream of every Victoria’s Secret model.