Bebe Rexha Lashes Out At Fashion Designers Who Refuse To Dress Her For Grammys Because She’s ‘Too Big’

The size 8 singer says it's 'crazy' that she's had a hard time finding someone to design a gown for her.

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram on Monday to slam designers who refuse to create a red carpet look for the “Meant to Be” singer who they say, at a size 8, is “too big” to dress. Rexha says that her team reached out to artists to get a custom dress for the Grammys — after she found out she was nominated — only to be turned down because of her size.

The singer eschewed her usual glam look on Instagram for a fresh-faced post in sweats, wearing her signature necklace. She speaks directly to the camera about her recent negative experiences with designers.

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to wear to walk the red carpet,” Rexha tells the camera.

But the good news ends there. She goes on to say that she had her team reach out to designers to find a dress for the big event, but got rejected repeatedly based on their opinion that she is too large to dress.

“If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses. Cause that’s crazy. You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses.”

She concluded the post by telling all the designers who wouldn’t dress her, “f**k you,” and says she wouldn’t want to wear something from a designer who feels that way.

It’s not the first time the singer has been forced to speak out about fashion designers and body size. In October, she posted an image to Instagram — one showing off her booty in a red bikini and sky-high red shoes — saying “Size 8 and Proud.” She also called on designers who wouldn’t send her samples to not expect her to change, but rather to work with her instead.

Rexha’s experience is far from the first time that this type of size discrimination has surfaced on the red carpet. Melissa McCarthy has spoken out about being snubbed by designers when she went to the Oscars a few years ago. Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones couldn’t find a designer to dress her, but after seeing a tweet about her dilemma, designer Christian Siriano — who is noted for designing for, and celebrating, all sizes of bodies — stepped in to create a stunning off-the-shoulder red dress.

The 29-year-old was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy awards this year. The Grammys will air this year on February 10.