Cheryl Burke Poses With Her Bridal Party Ahead Of Wedding To Matthew Lawrence

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer will have her sisters and closest friends by her side on her wedding day.

Cheryl Burke is keeping fans in the know before she ties the knot. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who will marry longtime love, Matthew Lawrence, later this year, posted a new photo of members of her bridal party to Instagram.

In the photo, which you can see below, Burke is seated on a couch between two of her sisters, Mandy and Nicole Wolf. Burke’s older sister Mandy is the daughter of the DWTS mirrorball champ’s stepfather, Bob Wolf, whom Cheryl’s mom married in 1993. Cheryl’s half-sister Nicole was born when the future pro dancer was 9-years-old. Burke also has a half-sister, Ina, whom she met for the first time after the death of their biological father, Stephen, last March. It is unclear if she will be in the bridal party.

Surrounding the sisters are “bridesmen” Tony Pututau, Jerry Slaughter, and CJ Bair in the new photo. Burke also tagged pals Paul Morente, Kym Johnson Herjavec, and Leah Remini, who will serve as her maid of honor. Burke’s mom, Sherri, is also pictured in the bridal party snap, as is another friend who is not tagged in the photo.

Cheryl Burke captioned the post by thanking her family and friends for “wanting to stand by our side on our big day.”

Cheryl Burke met her future husband, Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence when his brother, former Blossom star Joey Lawrence, competed on the third season of Dancing With the Stars back in 2006. It would be surprising if Joey, who recently signed on to the cast of CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother, isn’t also part of the wedding party on his younger brother’s big day.

While Cheryl Burke has many longtime pro dancer pals from her many years on Dancing With the Stars, she turned to a past contestant on the show for the maid of honor role in her wedding. Last fall, Burke posted a sweet selfie on Twitter in which she announced that Dancing With the Stars alum Leah Remini said “yes” to the coveted maid of honor role. Burke thanked the Scientology and the Aftermath star for being part of this special time in her life.

Cheryl Burke has not revealed her exact wedding date yet, but in past interviews, she has hinted that she will marry Matthew Lawrence in the summer of 2019. The pro dancer and her fiancé, who got engaged on Burke’s 34th birthday last May, are working with celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss on the details for their wedding.