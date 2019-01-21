Victoria Beckham Admits That She Feels ‘Left Out’ Of Spice Girls Reunion After Declining To Tour

Even celebs understand FOMO, or “fear of missing out.”

As the Spice Girls gear up for a tour — one without Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice — the mother of four couldn’t help but confess that she is feeling a little bit left out. As the Inquisitr shared this past November, the Spice girls are going out on a 2019 United Kingdom stadium tour together — and while Emma (Baby Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) will all be a part of the tour, Beckham declined the offer to go out with the ladies, deciding to focus on her work as a fashion designer instead.

But even though she was the one who decided not to tour with her former band, Victoria says that she is still feeling a little bit left out. In an interview with the Guardian, the wife of soccer star David Beckham shared that it was not a difficult decision to choose to put her current business first — and not the Spice Girls reunion — but she does think she will feel left out once the girls start touring.

“Not at all. What I do now is my passion and a full-time job. I’m excited to see it, though. And I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out. Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.”

She also shared that she will not be making any sort of cameo, and there won’t be any sort of Posh hologram on stage. In the wide-ranging interview, Beckham also talks about her Reebok collection, and all of the work that goes into balancing her fashion collection and her family life.

“A project like Reebok is international, so there is traveling involved. But it’s workable. I mean, the emails from the kids’ schools come on my phone wherever I am, I can still deal with stuff,” she told the publication. “And, don’t get me wrong, I have help. I have a cleaner, so I don’t have to wash or iron. And I have someone who helps me with the children, who is wonderful and who I trust implicitly. David does a huge amount of traveling, and that’s so hard on him.”

Additionally, Beckham shared one of the gorgeous photos of herself from the Guardian spread to Instagram. In the snapshot posted for her 24 million plus Instagram followers, she rocks a white and black patterned outfit as she sits in a high chair and leans back. Beckham wears her long dark locks back in a low bun and looks beautiful as she stares off into the distance.

While she may not be going on tour, Victoria still seems to be on top of the world.