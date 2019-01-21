Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Flawless Bikini Body In Tropical New Instagram Post

The star showed off her enviable curves in her most recent post to social media.

Life’s a beach for Julianne Hough, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it! The television star shared an Instagram post that showed off her current tropical location — not to mention her toned and flawless figure — one that has fans longing for hot summer days again.

On Monday, Hough took to her Instagram account to share the simple but sultry image — and she got more than a few pulses racing. The photo shows Hough standing at a fair distance away, with her back to the camera. She’s standing on a tropical beach, walking into the ocean with her arms raised around her head. The gorgeous blue-green water comes up to her knees as she walks.

All Hough is wearing in the post is a simple olive-green thong bikini, one that shows off her figure to great effect. Her toned back and arms are clearly visible in the image, showing off all of the hard work Hough is known to put in at the gym. The caption to the post is all about inner peace, wherever your adventures might take you.

“Serenity is feeling the earth, feeling at peace, feeling like you’re home, even when you’re thousands of miles away. Check out my stories to see more of this mystical place :),” she wrote.

Her Instagram Story did provide more images of this picturesque locale — which was not identified in any of Hough’s social media posts — but it also showed off even more of what the television star has been up to while away. Many of the images on Hough’s Instagram Story show images that appear to be from this same shoot — and she’s brought company, too.

In one set of images, Hough is shown alongside several other stunning models, all wearing bikinis. The sexy models are all facing away from the camera, in water that comes up to their lower backs, showing off their impressive curves to full effect. In another, the group is seen laughing and holding each other in the water while the wetsuit-wearing photographer prepares for another shot.

The Instagram Story also shows Hough on her own, once again wearing that same olive-green bikini. Hough’s blonde hair is cut into a short bob, a hairstyle that is both chic and relaxed. In some of the images, Hough is seen to be wearing a floral cover-up tied around her waist.

Hough is set to appear on Netflix later this year, in Dolly Parton’sHeartstrings, a new series inspired by the works of the acclaimed country singing sensation.