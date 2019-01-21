Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tiny White Bikini For Latest Poolside Instagram Snap

Social media queen Tammy Hembrow frequently flashes some skin to her incredible 9.1 million-person Instagram following and did just that this week when she indulged her fans with another sexy post to the social media platform, flaunting her insane figure in a tiny white bikini.

On Monday, January 21, the blonde bombshell shared a short clip to her popular Instagram account that was sure to send hearts racing as she sat poolside, showcasing her flawless figure and rock hard abs in nothing but a skimpy white bikini.

Tammy was captured against a breathtaking background of blue skies and palm trees, sitting with her legs in the water as the camera panned around her to show off her barely-there ensemble. The 24-year-old mother of two sizzled as she put on a busty display in a simple white bikini top that featured a small knot in the middle. Its matching thong-style counterpart sat high on her hips, accentuating her enviable waist and curvaceous backside as she basked in the sun.

The fitness guru donned a natural makeup look and tied her signature blond tresses in a sleek bun, giving the camera a sultry look as she tucked a stray piece of hair behind her ear in the steamy video.

XXXTENTACION and Lil Pump’s “Arms Around You” played in the background of the sexy clip, which also inspired its caption.

“Love u like I’ll never see u again,” Tammy wrote, borrowing a line from the song as well as tagging the California-based swimsuit brand Minimale Animale, who likely created the sexy two-piece the social media sensation was wearing.

In 16 hours of going live, the video had already been viewed nearly 1 million times and accrued more than 180,000 likes, while hundreds of fans flocked to the comment section to shower the Australian beauty in compliments.

“An actual goddess,” one user wrote.

“Ur honestly so beautiful, you deserve the best and don’t ever settle for less. Keep being the boss that you are,” said another.

Shortly before sharing the clip, Tammy indulged her millions of followers with another steamy shot from her pool day, this time taking a selfie as she laid out in the sun on a Louis Vuitton towel, basking in the warm golden rays of the sun.

While the swimsuit worn in her most recent posts were from a different brand, Tammy frequently takes to her Instagram account to show off pieces from her own Saski Collection line of athletic wear.