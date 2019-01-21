Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Shares New Photo Of Her On Instagram, Says He’s ‘So Proud’

Find out what sparked the kind words.

Lala Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett took to Instagram days ago to gush over the Vanderpump Rules star and her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Last Tuesday night, Kent and her female co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Ariana Madix, appeared on a special girls-only episode of the show and days later, Emmett shared a photo of Kent on the Bravo Clubhouse’s red carpet with his fans and followers.

“So proud of my girl crushing [Watch What Happens Live],” he wrote.

During the appearance, Kent showed off her newly-blonde hair and wore a stunning one-shoulder mesh mini-dress.

Although Kent’s fiancé didn’t appear on Watch What Happens Live alongside her, he did become a hot topic when the issue of babies was brought up. As fans may have seen, a fan called into the show to ask the ladies which of them were hoping to get pregnant soon. In response, Kent said she wanted a baby with her fiancé. Meanwhile, Ariana Madix said she never wanted babies, and Scheana Marie revealed she was currently having her eggs frozen to ensure she’d be able to conceive a child once she found the right guy.

Below is the photo Randall Emmett shared of Lala Kent after her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Weeks ago, Lala Kent opened up about her stepmother role to Randall Emmett’s two kids, London and Rylee, who he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

“I get that role of, like, you can feel safe with me, but also we can have, like, the best time ever ’cause I’m not your parent, you know?” she explained to Entertainment Tonight Online. “Randall and [his ex] do such a great job of raising them, so I let them handle that part and then I’m like, ‘Here, have some lip gloss. Wanna do fake nails? We can do fake nails!'”

As for her plans for her own kids, Kent told the outlet that she would love to have two children, even though her fiancé only wants one.

“He’s set on one, I’m set on two,” she revealed. “So, two it will be, because Lala gets what she wants … I would like to get married in 2020, and then at least a year of being married, and then let’s get it poppin’, daddy!”

To see more of Lala Kent, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.