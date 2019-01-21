Khloe Kardashian Takes To Instagram To Post Sexy And Sultry Bathrobe Photo

To say things have been busy for socialite and model Khloe Kardashian would be an understatement.

Aside from filming episodes for the long-running E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and working on the Good American clothing line, Khloe spends much of her time taking care of her new daughter True Thompson, whom she gave birth to in April of 2018. For those who need a refresher, True is the daughter of both Khloe and NBA player Tristan Thompson, who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even with her busy schedule, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters always finds time to share photos and videos on her Instagram account. Regardless of what she posts, Khloe’s 85-plus million followers can’t get enough of Kardashian’s snapshots and video clips, and her latest share is proving no different.

In Khloe’s most recent post, the model can be seen on the set of a photo shoot, as evidenced by the white canvas backdrop and other photographic equipment that can be seen in the background. This particular post is not geotagged, and while Khloe has not given any hints to what she is currently working on, it’s not unlikely that the photo shoot is for an upcoming magazine cover or promotional material.

Unsurprisingly, Khloe has put a lot of effort into her appearance. Sporting a face full of makeup — although her signature cheek mole is still visible — Kardashian has also applied some dark mascara and lipstick. Her eyebrows are trimmed to perfection, and her fake fingernails are on full display.

In terms of fashion, Khloe is seen wearing a light purple bathrobe, which complements her lipstick well. Underneath, she’s rocking a non-descript black top, which shows off her ample assets and a hint of cleavage. In the photo, Kardashian is staring directly at the camera with a sultry and mysterious look.

Despite only being live for little more than an hour — at the time of writing, that is — Khloe Kardashian’s latest pic has proven to be a hit with her fans, racking up more than 370,000 likes, with 1,600 comments to boot. Khloe’s followers were quick to compliment her in the comment section.

“I do believe you are now the prettiest Kardashian,” wrote one user. “So incredibly beautiful,” wrote another.

While Khloe Kardashian certainly has a devoted legion of fans, she also has her fair share of detractors. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe came under fire recently after being accused of posting photoshopped pictures to her social media accounts.