Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Flaunts Her Booty In Recent Instagram Snapshot

Tammy Hembrow is a creature of the water, so summer is necessarily her favorite season. As the summer continues to blast the Southern Hemisphere, the Australian model continues to rock her favorite garment on Instagram: bikinis. Over the weekend, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snap of herself wearing a thong bikini that puts her booty on full display.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old Instagram starlet is featured seated on a poolside lounge chair as she dons nude thong bikini bottoms paired with a matching top. Hembrow has her derriere toward the camera, making her internet famous asset the focus of the photo. The mother of two is seated with her hands on her knees as she stretches her spine up in a pose that accentuates her hourglass figure, particularly her tiny waist and voluptuous backside.

The blonde model is looking at the camera over her right shoulder with her lips puckered and slightly parted in a seductive way. Her blonde locks are wet and slicked back, suggesting the influencer had recently taken a dip in the water. A natural pool is featured in the background of the photo, but, since the post lacks a geotag, it is impossible to know whether the Instagram model is still in Los Angeles, where she has been on holiday this week, or back home in Queensland, as the Daily Mail noted.

In the caption, Hembrow noted that she is back in the water, a caption she paired with a droplet emoji. The snap, which Hembrow shared with her whopping 9.1 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly half a million likes and more than 2,400 comment within a day of being posted at the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to compliment her on her body, particularly her derriere, by sharing messages and a host of emoji.

“This is out of the ordinary. Goddess,” one user wrote.

“Booty goals,” another one chimed in.

The Queensland native rose to fame in 2014 when she began sharing photos of her incredible post-baby body, just two months after giving birth, the Daily Mail report continued. However, the model has since capitalized on her popularity and branched out from the social media platform. She has since built a lucrative fitness business that includes her workout app, Tammy Fit, and activewear label, Saski Collection.