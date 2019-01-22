Lady Gaga Calls Out VP Mike Pence: ‘You’re The Worst Representation Of Christianity’

The 'Star Is Born' singer criticized Mike & Karen Pence for defending an anti-LGBTQ school in Virginia.

Lady Gaga has started her residence in Las Vegas, and in addition to great music and a bit of theater, she’s sharing her thoughts on the recent behavior of Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, who has taken a teaching job at a school which has banned LGBTQ students, teachers, and parents.

Vanity Fair says that Lady Gaga’s residence is at the Park Theater, and on Saturday night, in between songs, she shared her thoughts on the Pences defending a school which makes certain people feel unwanted. Karen Pence, who is an art teacher, has decided to take a position teaching at Virginia’s Immanuel Christian School, which makes people sign an agreement that they do not support LGBTQ rights.

“You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Lady Gaga said.

The singer, who has just come off the starring role in A Star Is Born, paused to call on Donald Trump to end the shutdown which has put over 800,000 people out of work, or without pay. Then she made a statement that as a Christian herself, she doesn’t understand how Mike and Karen Pence can speak of their religious convictions while being hateful to a percentage of the population.

Lady Gaga slams Mike Pence during concert: ‘You are wrong’ https://t.co/ei7vSyazMa pic.twitter.com/yDKICk1h3d — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2019

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife work at a school that bans LGBTQ – you are wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity? You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Lady Gaga says she was confused that to even apply to attend or work at the school, you need to pledge allegiance to the concept that marriage is between one man and one woman, and that is all. Karen Pence hasn’t spoken out about teaching at the school, but the vice president wrote about how offended he was that anyone would criticize his wife or “classical Christian education.”

The singer finished her rant, apologized, and went back to performing, but she obviously needed to get that off of her chest.

Even Representative Greg Pence, Mike Pence’s brother, spoke out on behalf of his sibling and sister-in-law to say that he doesn’t see either one of them as homophobic, said the Inquisitr.