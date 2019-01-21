Halle Berry And Barack Obama Pay Tribute To MLK Jr. On Social Media

Halle Berry took to Instagram Monday to pay tribute to fallen civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Monster’s Ball actress commemorated the holiday that celebrates the life of the slain civil rights activist by sharing one of his inspiring quotes and requesting that her fans take a moment to honor his legacy.

The image Halle Berry shared is one that features the Atlanta native looking his happiest. The pic shows the minister and famous orator flashing a wide smile while talking to someone outside of the camera’s reference. One of her fans wrote in the comments that they hadn’t seen that particular photo before.

The academy-award-winning actress captioned the post with the following,

The time is always right to do what is right. Hoping we can all take a moment today to provide love & service in honor of one of our most influential voices. Happy #MLKDay, everyone. (heart).

Fans reacted in many ways; however, a majority of them sent prayer emojis and mentioned his famous and inspiring “I Have A Dream” speech.

One additionally commented,

I believe MLK to be the most influential individual in my lifetime. Eminent, prestigious, leader, visionary… Not enough adjectives in our languages to describe him.

Another wrote, “Love and honor, Dr. King.”

Former President Barack Obama also urged people through a tweet on Monday to “make a positive impact on the world” in Martin Luther King Jr’s honor. He also commented on how Dr. King deeply inspired him.

Indeed, through the work of Martin Luther King Jr., and other civil rights leaders and notable figures in history, the way was paved for the United States to witness its first African-American president elected to office and additionally see him serve two terms.

I’ve always drawn inspiration from what Dr. King called life’s most persistent and urgent question: "What are you doing for others?" Let’s honor his legacy by standing up for what is right in our communities and taking steps to make a positive impact on the world. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 21, 2019

One Twitter user reacted to his post and commented that we should follow the civil rights leader’s teaching in order to come together as a nation. They tweeted, “If we were all to follow this advice we’d be a more tightly knit nation. Let’s pray that we can come together in the year to come rather than be spread further apart.”

Another of Barack Obama’s Twitter followers tweeted that they missed the days of his presidency, and added that “Dr. King would have been tremendously proud of you. #MLKDay.”

Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 90 on January 15. His life was cut short when he was fatally shot by James Earl Ray in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968. MLK Jr day is a state and federal holiday that is observed every third Monday in January. Almost all 50 states observe the holiday, but Arizona and Idaho combine observance of Dr. King’s birthday with a holiday that honors civil rights.