‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Dishes On Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend, Paul Bernon

The couple made their romance Instagram official last month.

Bethenny Frankel is staying quiet about her new romance but during a new interview, her Real Housewives of New York City co-star, Sonja Morgan, addressed the relationship.

Speaking to People magazine at a CoolScultpting event, Morgan opened up about Paul Bernon, who Frankel began dating a short time after losing her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, to an alleged drug overdose last August.

“I’m very excited that she has someone to hold hands with,” Morgan told the magazine.

Although Morgan didn’t reveal to much about Frankel’s new romance, or whether or not she’d met Bernon, she said she “loves when my friends are happy.”

Frankel and Bernon were first spotted together in Boston in October of last year but didn’t go public with their relationship on Instagram until December, when they posed for a sweet photo together while visiting the Dominican Republic for the holidays.

“Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of people,” Frankel captioned the weeks-old image, adding the hashtag “#healingretreat.”

In Frankel’s photo, which was taken just a short time after she nearly died of an allergic reaction to fish, she and Bernon were seen sitting at a table together, where they were enjoying a couple of cocktails.

Since their Instagram debut last moth, Frankel has become more open with sharing images of herself and her boyfriend and recently shared a photo of the two of them enjoying a New England Patriots game near Bernon’s hometown.

In early December, Bethenny Frankel nearly died after unknowingly consuming fish during a trip to Boston to see her boyfriend. A short time later, the Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about the terrifying incident to her fans and followers on Twitter.

“I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo,” she tweeted.

Then, in a second tweet, Frankel revealed it was actually her new boyfriend who saved her life after she loss consciousness.

“He saved my life,” she said.

Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including Sonja Morgan, will return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11. No word yet on whether or not Paul Bernon will be featured on the new episodes.