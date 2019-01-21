WWE News: Matt Hardy Provides Update On His Wrestling Future

The WWE Superstar took to Twitter to let fans know whether he'd be back competing the ring again

One of the big questions on the minds of wrestling fans is whether Matt Hardy is coming back to the WWE as a wrestler. Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to provide fans an update on his in-ring status.

It all started with Matt Hardy promoting a new WWE action figure from Ringside Collectibles. At the end of the tweet, he mentioned that he’d be back in a WWE ring soon.

Hardy tweeted, “The Latest Version of Matt Hardy will be back in action on @WWE soon & I cannot wait to see you produce even newer figurines!”

A fan asked Matt Hardy to clarify whether he’d be coming back, and Hardy was quick to respond to the fan breaking down his WWE status.

The fan said, “So you didn’t retire?!?!? Does this mean your spine is in healthy condition??? So glad to read this news if it’s true.”

Hardy’s response was, “No, I am not retired & not going to be retiring anytime soon. I’ve worked my ass off to rehabilitate & have physically been greenlit. My body is in the best shape it’s been in in years & I’m the lightest I’ve been in 20 years.”

Based on the tweet, it sounds like Matt Hardy is fully ready to return to the ring, and if he’s being completely honest, it sounds like he’s actually healthier than he was in his most recent run within the company.

This isn’t the first time Matt Hardy has talked about his retirement from working in the ring. Back in October, he was on Lillian Garcia’s podcast, and the issue of his future came up again. He made it clear that while he needed a break, he never actually said that he was retiring.

“People throw around the word retirement where typically, I guess, if someone teases that, it’s retirement, but retirement is not a word I ever said. I never said retirement. I said, ‘I need to go home,’ and I really did,” Hardy said.

However, at the end of the interview, he did imply that he may come back in a non-wrestling capacity.

Hardy continued, “If I can bounce back from those issues and get back in the ring and be physical, that’s great and if I can’t, we’ll do whatever we need to do on-air to figure out something entertaining for Matt Hardy.”

It sounds like he’s made some leaps and bounds physically since that interview if he’s talking about returning to the ring soon.

As it’s currently the Royal Rumble season, perhaps we could see Matt Hardy make his way to the ring as one of the 30 performers in that match.