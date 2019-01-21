Alyssa Milano Says The Red ‘MAGA’ Hat Is ‘The New White Hood’

'Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself.'

Actress Alyssa Milano said on Sunday that the red-and-white “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat, the symbol of the Trump administration, is “the new white hood,” Daily Wire is reporting. Her remarks came following an ugly incident in which a high school student appeared to taunt an elderly Native American man; however, a more complete picture of that incident is still emerging.

In a tweet on Sunday, Milano made a comparison that has been made before: The red hats worn by Trump supporters signify racism, and thus make the same statement as the white hood such as might have been worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. “Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp”

The Covington Life March

Milano appears to have been responding to a Sunday incident in which a high school student appears to have taunted an elderly Native American man.

On Sunday, students from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School attended a pro-life march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Later that day, video emerged that appeared to show one of the young men from the school, later identified by KFVS-TV (Cape Girardeau) as Nick Sandmann, appearing to taunt an elderly Native American man, later identified by CBS News as Nathan Phillips.

.@reason: “Video footage strongly contradicts Native American veteran Nathan Phillips' claim that Covington Catholic High School boys harassed him. The media got this one completely wrong,” writes @robbysoave https://t.co/9Ki4iiTkQ9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2019

A Fuller Picture

By late Sunday, more video had emerged from the event, which seemed to present a more complete picture of the events that took place that day. The new video seems to vindicate Sandmann, who claims never to have taunted the elderly man. In fact, he says that he himself was the victim of taunts.

As it turns out, when the Covington students arrived at the Lincoln Memorial, they were already greeted by a group of protesters calling themselves the “black Hebrew Israelites.” Nathan explains, in a statement, what the protesters were saying to him and his colleagues.

“The protesters said hateful things. They called us ‘racists,’ ‘bigots,’ ‘white crackers,’ ‘f*****s,’ and ‘incest kids.’ They also taunted an African American student from my school by telling him that we would ‘harvest his organs.'”

Phillips would later say that he inserted himself between the protesters and the Covington students in order to “diffuse the situation.” As for Sandmann and Phillips, they appeared to stand still, merely watching each other, until the situation calmed down.

As of this writing, Alyssa Milano does not appear to have retracted or qualified her statement about the situation.