Karlie Kloss Flashes Her Derriere In Sheer Dress As She Takes To Paris — ‘Cheeky’

Karlie Kloss is in France for the 2019 Paris Fashion Week, and she has been turning heads with her beautiful outfits. On Monday, the 26-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself donning a sheer gown that exposes her underwear as she strikes a playful pose.

In the photo in question, Kloss is wearing a sheer maxi dress embroidered with flowers and other patterns that reach all the way down to her ankles. The model paired her dress with beige-gray heels that compliment the color of some of the detailing on her gown. According to the post’s geotag, Kloss is posing on some steps in front of Rodin Museum in Paris while the camera is positioned on the ground level, capturing the model from below.

Under the sheer dress, Kloss is wearing dark green underwear, which is visible through the sheer fabric. She shared two photos of the same moment. In the first, she is facing the camera, while in the second she has her backside toward the onlooker.

“Cheeky,” she captioned the post.

In the first photo, Kloss has her hands on her waist in a classic modeling pose, while in the second she opted to leave her arms by her side as she makes a playful face to go with her “cheeky” pose.

The snap, which she shared with her nearly 8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 60,000 likes and more than 370 comments in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing, suggesting the post will likely continue to rack up the likes through the day.

Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“When in Paris what gets more looks, you or the Eiffel tower?” one user wondered.

“A step above gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Kloss attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, kicking off the first day of Paris: Haute Couture, which will run through Friday, Jan. 25.

It is hardly a surprise to see Kloss in a Dior gown, considering she chose to wear one for her wedding to Joshua Kushner on Oct. 18. As the Daily Mail noted, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is Dior’s first female artistic director, has stated that she strives to “support” women and encourage them to feel confident.

“It’s important to give women a wardrobe that supports them, and allows them to be confident in themselves,” Chiuri is quoted as saying in the report.